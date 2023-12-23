Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Minnesota 21-6, Sacramento 17-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $70.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Thursday. They came out on top against Los Angeles by a score of 118-111.

The Timberwolves got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Anthony Edwards out in front who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

We saw a pretty high 244.5-over/under line set for the Kings' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. The stars were shining brightly for them in a 120-105 win over Phoenix on Friday. The win was just what the Kings needed coming off of a 144-119 loss in their prior match.

The Kings' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last ten games he's played. De'Aaron Fox was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Minnesota pushed their record up to 21-6 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Sacramento, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season.

The Timberwolves are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Kings in their previous meeting back in November, falling 124-111. Can the Timberwolves avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.