Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Atlanta 14-13, San Antonio 13-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KMYS CW 35 San Antonio

KMYS CW 35 San Antonio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Frost Bank Center after having had a few days off. The Spurs are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The Spurs are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 215.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a hard 106-92 fall against the Timberwolves on Sunday. The match marked San Antonio's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Even though they lost, the Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in 12 consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Hawks couldn't handle the Bucks on Saturday and fell 110-102.

Trae Young put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten assists. What's more, he also posted a 60% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in April.

San Antonio's loss dropped their record down to 13-13. As for Atlanta, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-13.

The Spurs came up short against the Hawks in their previous matchup back in January, falling 109-99. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Young, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 36 points and 13 assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Spurs be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

San Antonio is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.