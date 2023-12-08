Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Chicago 8-14, San Antonio 3-17

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Chicago Bulls will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET on December 8th at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs are staggering into the game hobbled by 15 consecutive losses, while the Bulls will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 102-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of Minnesota on Wednesday. The Spurs have not had much luck with the Timberwolves recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 12 on the offensive boards, a fact the Bulls proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against Charlotte by a score of 111-100.

While only the Bulls took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be San Antonio's 19th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-11-1 against the spread).

The Spurs suffered a grim 128-104 defeat to the Bulls in their previous meeting back in February. Will the Spurs have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.