1st Quarter Report

The Clippers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spurs 26-14.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-7 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 3-12 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Los Angeles 5-7, San Antonio 3-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $17.28

What to Know

The Clippers are 8-2 against the Spurs since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. The Clippers are hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

On Monday, everything went Los Angeles' way against San Antonio as Los Angeles made off with a 124-99 win.

The Clippers can attribute much of their success to Paul George, who scored 28 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Los Angeles' win bumped their record up to 5-7. As for San Antonio, they are on a nine-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 3-11.

Going forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played San Antonio.

The Clippers took their win against the Spurs when the teams last played on Monday by a conclusive 124-99. Do the Clippers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Spurs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 8.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.

Nov 20, 2023 - Los Angeles 124 vs. San Antonio 99

Oct 29, 2023 - Los Angeles 123 vs. San Antonio 83

Jan 26, 2023 - Los Angeles 138 vs. San Antonio 100

Jan 20, 2023 - Los Angeles 131 vs. San Antonio 126

Nov 19, 2022 - Los Angeles 119 vs. San Antonio 97

Nov 04, 2022 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 106

Jan 15, 2022 - San Antonio 101 vs. Los Angeles 94

Dec 20, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 92

Nov 16, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 92

Mar 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 85

Injury Report for the Spurs

Injury Report for the Clippers

Xavier Moon: Game-Time Decision (Thumb)

Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadriceps)

Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee)

No Injury Information