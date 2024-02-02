Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: New Orleans 27-21, San Antonio 10-38

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 108-98 to Orlando on Wednesday. The Spurs have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 110-99 victory over Houston on Wednesday.

San Antonio's loss dropped their record down to 10-38. As for New Orleans, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 27-21.

The Spurs took a serious blow against the Pelicans in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 146-110. Can the Spurs avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 8-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.