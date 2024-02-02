Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ San Antonio Spurs
Current Records: New Orleans 27-21, San Antonio 10-38
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $11.40
What to Know
The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday.
The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 108-98 to Orlando on Wednesday. The Spurs have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 110-99 victory over Houston on Wednesday.
San Antonio's loss dropped their record down to 10-38. As for New Orleans, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 27-21.
The Spurs took a serious blow against the Pelicans in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 146-110. Can the Spurs avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
New Orleans is a big 8-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 234.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.
- Dec 17, 2023 - New Orleans 146 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 01, 2023 - New Orleans 121 vs. San Antonio 106
- Mar 21, 2023 - New Orleans 119 vs. San Antonio 84
- Dec 22, 2022 - New Orleans 126 vs. San Antonio 117
- Dec 02, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. San Antonio 99
- Nov 23, 2022 - New Orleans 129 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 13, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. San Antonio 103
- Mar 26, 2022 - San Antonio 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Mar 18, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. San Antonio 91
- Feb 12, 2022 - San Antonio 124 vs. New Orleans 114