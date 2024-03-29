Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: New York 44-28, San Antonio 17-56

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.00

What to Know

The Knicks and the Spurs are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. The New York Knicks will head out on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center. The Knicks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Knicks scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They really took it to the Raptors for the full four quarters, racking up a 145-101 victory on the road. With New York ahead 80-59 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Miles McBride led the charge by going 9 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 7 assists. Another player making a difference was Jalen Brunson, who scored 26 points along with seven assists.

The Spurs have not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They came out on top against the Jazz by a score of 118-111 on Wednesday.

Among those leading the charge was Devin Vassell, who scored 31 points along with six assists.

New York is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 44-28 record this season. As for San Antonio, their win bumped their record up to 17-56.

Looking forward, the Knicks shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 20-15 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Knicks took their victory against the Spurs when the teams last played back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 126-105. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Knicks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New York is a big 9-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211.5 points.

Series History

San Antonio and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.