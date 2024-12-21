Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Portland 9-18, San Antonio 14-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are taking a road trip to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Trail Blazers in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Having struggled with six losses in a row, the Trail Blazers finally turned things around against the Nuggets on Thursday. They skirted by Denver 126-124 thanks to a clutch driving layup from Anfernee Simons with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Portland has posted since January 17th.

The Trail Blazers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Shaedon Sharpe, who scored 27 points in addition to six rebounds. Simons was another key player, dropping a double-double on 28 points and ten assists.

The Trail Blazers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nuggets only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Spurs ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 133-126. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for San Antonio considering their 92-point performance the game before.

Victor Wembanyama continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 42 points plus six rebounds and five assists. What's more, he also racked up seven threes, the most he's had since back in November.

Portland's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-18. As for San Antonio, they now have a winning record of 14-13.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Spurs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be Portland's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers couldn't quite finish off the Spurs when the teams last played last Friday and fell 118-116. Can the Trail Blazers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Antonio is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.