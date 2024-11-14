3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Spurs and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 108-91.

The Spurs came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Washington 2-7, San Antonio 5-6

What to Know

The Spurs will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Wednesday to welcome the Washington Wizards, where tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs' defense has only allowed 107.3 points per game this season, so the Wizards' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Spurs will bounce into Wednesday's matchup after (finally) beating the Kings, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Spurs put the hurt on the Kings with a sharp 116-96 win on Monday. The match marked San Antonio's most dominant victory of the season so far.

Victor Wembanyama was a one-man wrecking crew for the Spurs as he dropped a double-double on 34 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, Wembanyama also posted a 59.1% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March.

The Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 29 assists in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. The game between them and the Rockets wasn't a total blowout, but with the Wizards falling 107-92 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The matchup marked Washington's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

San Antonio's win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-7.

The Spurs came up short against the Wizards in their previous meeting back in January, falling 118-113. Can the Spurs avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Antonio is a big 9.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spurs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.