WATCH: Shaq rocks glowing shoes, calls out Big Baller Brand in Instagram video

Ever since he gained the national spotlight when he entered the NBA in 1992, Shaquille O'Neal has been as much of an entertainer as a basketball player.

Whether he's breakdancing at center court during an All-Star practice or roasting NBA players on Shaqtin' A Fool, O'Neal has consistently found ways to amuse NBA fans.

Shaq's latest Instagram video didn't fall short, as he rocked a pair of glowing, flashing shoes at what appears to be some sort of night club where patrons are only allowed to wear white.

Boy was shining wasn't he #whatarethose #shineonem #feetwork #shaqshoestherealbigballerbrand A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

And just to give his post a little extra oomph, Shaq added the hashtag "#shaqshoestherealbigballerbrand." In case your brain has trouble deciphering that, it says "Shaq shoes the real Big Baller Brand."

Shots fired! If there's one person who can go toe-to-toe with Shaq in a war of words, it's LaVar Ball. So now we'll have to sit back and wait to see if LaVar and Lonzo add flashing lights to the next edition of ZO2s.