WATCH: Shaq rocks glowing shoes, calls out Big Baller Brand in Instagram video
Shaquille O'Neal certainly knows how to bring attention to himself
Ever since he gained the national spotlight when he entered the NBA in 1992, Shaquille O'Neal has been as much of an entertainer as a basketball player.
Whether he's breakdancing at center court during an All-Star practice or roasting NBA players on Shaqtin' A Fool, O'Neal has consistently found ways to amuse NBA fans.
Shaq's latest Instagram video didn't fall short, as he rocked a pair of glowing, flashing shoes at what appears to be some sort of night club where patrons are only allowed to wear white.
And just to give his post a little extra oomph, Shaq added the hashtag "#shaqshoestherealbigballerbrand." In case your brain has trouble deciphering that, it says "Shaq shoes the real Big Baller Brand."
Shots fired! If there's one person who can go toe-to-toe with Shaq in a war of words, it's LaVar Ball. So now we'll have to sit back and wait to see if LaVar and Lonzo add flashing lights to the next edition of ZO2s.
-
Season tix for Dubs will come with fee
Warriors, who are not leaning on taxpayers for the arena, plan to pay back the fee after 30...
-
Redick on Clippers: There was no joy
In a documentary short, Redick explains part of the reason he left the Clippers for the 76...
-
Lakers trying to pry Rose from Cavs?
The Cavs are reportedly nearing a deal with Rose, but the Lakers will try to persuade him to...
-
Marbury to play final season in China
The former NBA All-Star launched a successful second career overseas
-
Wolves, Wiggins working on extension
Tom Thibodeau confirmed locking up Wiggins is the next step for Minnesota after a busy sum...
-
Derrick Rose close to joining Cavs?
Rose may soon be off the market. Will he play for the Cavs, or will it be the Lakers ... or...
Add a Comment