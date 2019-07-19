WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal seen dancing in the pit of Tomorrowland Festival set in Belgium

Shaquille O'Neal is living his best life at Tomorrowland, one of the top electronic music festivals in the world.

In a video originally posted by the band Kill The Noise, Shaq is seen in the pit of the band's set a the festival in Belgium. In his own version of festival wear, a white tank top, the NBA legend is seen dancing with fellow festival goers. In another video, O'Neal is seen throwing (what I will guess is) water into the crowd.

O'Neal managed to secure that highly sought after front row barricade spot and is head-banging along to the beat. His dance style seems to be using mostly his shoulders, which are about as wide as one of the barricades. I just feel bad for whoever is standing behind the 7'1'' former Magic, Lakers, Heat and Suns All-Star.

The Hall of Famer is not just spending his time at the festival in the crowd, but in the spotlight as well, as he is set to perform under his music alias DJ Diesel.

Shaq Diesel a.k.a. DJ Diesel is in the midst of his biggest tour to date called "Summer League". In August he will head to the Hard Summer Festival in Los Angeles, Lollapalooza in Chicago and the Electric Zoo in New York, among other stops.

Before there was a DJ Diesel, O'Neal had a platinum selling album titled Shaq Diesel.