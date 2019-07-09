WATCH: Shirtless J.R. Smith steals the show at MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

J.R. Smith played the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game shirtless on Tuesday, because, of course he did.

Smith said he, "had to put on a show for the fans" and stepped up to his first at bat without a jersey on, which he became famous for after helping the Cavaliers to their first NBA championship back in 2016.

Smith got the crowd cheering after hitting a triple and then stealing home, ending the play with a backwards somersault celebration.

The NBA Champion was on Team Cleveland alongside former Indians Jim Thome and Mike Napoli, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, talk show hosts Drew Carey and Dr. Oz, olympian Simone Biles and more.

Team Cleveland suited up against Team World who had singer Daddy Yankee, former NFL player and 'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood and actor Jamie Foxx, to name a few.

After the game, Smith, shirtless once again, said he thought actor Anthony Mackie should have been awarded MVP of the game.

I caught up with @AnthonyMackie who thinks he should've taken home MVP.



JR Smith who was shirtless (again) couldn't help but agree. pic.twitter.com/da84EQxSs5 — Randy Buffington (@raNdyisICE) July 8, 2019

Team World defeated the hometown team 21-16.