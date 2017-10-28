WATCH: Spurs' Popovich tries to headlock Jonathon Simmons, but the joke's on him

The San Antonio Spurs visited the Eastern Conference-leading Orlando Magic on Friday night, and were handed quite a shocking result, losing by 27 points to the upstart Magic.

Helping the Magic get their victory was Jonathon Simmons. The former Spur, who signed a three-year, $20M deal with the Magic in the summer, scored 17 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting performance. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists.

After the final buzzer, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wanted to show his former player some love, and tried to surprise him with a friendly headlock. There was one problem, however.

The player he put in a headlock wasn't Simmons, but rather Terrence Ross.

Haha, whoops!

To be fair to Popovich, Ross did have his hood up, and at 6-foot-6, is pretty much the same height as Simmons

This was a pretty great moment. Luckily, Pop was eventually able to find Simmons in order to give him a hug and a few words of encouragement.