Who's Playing

Chicago @ San Antonio

Current Records: Chicago 19-24; San Antonio 22-20

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Chicago Bulls will be on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Bulls will be seeking to avenge the 106-99 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 17th.

The point spread favored Chicago on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-94. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (22 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.

Meanwhile, the contest between San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday was not particularly close, with San Antonio falling 98-85. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward DeMar DeRozan (23 points).

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won six out of their last ten games against Chicago.