Who's Playing
Chicago @ San Antonio
Current Records: Chicago 19-24; San Antonio 22-20
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Chicago Bulls will be on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Bulls will be seeking to avenge the 106-99 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 17th.
The point spread favored Chicago on Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-94. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (22 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.
Meanwhile, the contest between San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday was not particularly close, with San Antonio falling 98-85. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward DeMar DeRozan (23 points).
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Antonio have won six out of their last ten games against Chicago.
- Mar 17, 2021 - San Antonio 106 vs. Chicago 99
- Jan 27, 2020 - Chicago 110 vs. San Antonio 109
- Dec 15, 2018 - Chicago 98 vs. San Antonio 93
- Nov 26, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Chicago 107
- Nov 11, 2017 - San Antonio 133 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 21, 2017 - San Antonio 87 vs. Chicago 77
- Dec 25, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Chicago 100
- Dec 08, 2016 - Chicago 95 vs. San Antonio 91
- Mar 10, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 30, 2015 - Chicago 92 vs. San Antonio 89