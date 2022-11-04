Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ San Antonio
Current Records: Los Angeles 4-4; San Antonio 5-3
What to Know
This Friday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.63 points per game. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a loss.
There's no need to mince words: San Antonio lost to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 143-100. San Antonio was down 104-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keita Bates-Diop (17 points).
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, winning 109-101. Power forward Marcus Morris and small forward Paul George were among the main playmakers for the Clippers as the former posted a double-double on 21 points and ten boards and the latter had 28 points and five assists.
The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
San Antonio beat Los Angeles 101-94 when the two teams previously met in January. Will San Antonio repeat their success, or does Los Angeles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.70
Odds
The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 24 games against San Antonio.
- Jan 15, 2022 - San Antonio 101 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 20, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 16, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 85
- Mar 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 101
- Jan 05, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 109
- Nov 29, 2019 - San Antonio 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Oct 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 97
- Jan 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 95
- Dec 29, 2018 - San Antonio 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 13, 2018 - San Antonio 125 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 18, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - San Antonio 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Apr 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 24, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Dec 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 05, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 15, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Feb 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. San Antonio 86
- Dec 18, 2015 - San Antonio 115 vs. Los Angeles 107