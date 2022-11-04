Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Antonio

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-4; San Antonio 5-3

What to Know

This Friday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.63 points per game. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a loss.

There's no need to mince words: San Antonio lost to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 143-100. San Antonio was down 104-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keita Bates-Diop (17 points).

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, winning 109-101. Power forward Marcus Morris and small forward Paul George were among the main playmakers for the Clippers as the former posted a double-double on 21 points and ten boards and the latter had 28 points and five assists.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

San Antonio beat Los Angeles 101-94 when the two teams previously met in January. Will San Antonio repeat their success, or does Los Angeles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.70

Odds

The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 24 games against San Antonio.