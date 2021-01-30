Who's Playing

Memphis @ San Antonio

Current Records: Memphis 7-6; San Antonio 11-8

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Memphis sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 108-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns last Monday. The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to point guard Ja Morant, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten dimes, and power forward Brandon Clarke, who had 17 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was able to grind out a solid win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, winning 119-109. Small forward DeMar DeRozan continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 30 points and ten assists.

Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-1 ATS in away games but only 7-5-1 all in all.

Memphis is now 7-6 while San Antonio sits at 11-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies come into the matchup boasting the most steals per game in the league at 10.38. But the Spurs enter the contest with only 5.8 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 23 out of their last 31 games against Memphis.