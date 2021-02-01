Who's Playing
Memphis @ San Antonio
Current Records: Memphis 8-6; San Antonio 11-9
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at AT&T Center. The Grizz aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
San Antonio is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. The Grizzlies captured a comfortable 129-112 win. Shooting guard De'Anthony Melton (20 points) and Point guard Ja Morant (19 points) were the top scorers for the Grizz.
The Grizzlies are now 8-6 while San Antonio sits at 11-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizz ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.14 on average. But San Antonio enters the contest with only 5.9 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
San Antonio have won 23 out of their last 32 games against Memphis.
