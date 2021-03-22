Who's Playing
Charlotte @ San Antonio
Current Records: Charlotte 20-21; San Antonio 22-17
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs since March 26 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Hornets will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to AT&T Center at 8:30 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Charlotte found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 125-98 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-44. Power forward P.J. Washington wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; Washington played for 29 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, San Antonio came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday, falling 120-113. Despite the defeat, San Antonio had strong showings from shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 31 points and six boards, and small forward DeMar DeRozan, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 assists.
The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Charlotte at 20-21 and the Spurs at 22-17. Charlotte is 10-10 after losses this year, San Antonio 10-6.
Odds
The Spurs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last 11 games against Charlotte.
