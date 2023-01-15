Who's Playing

Sacramento @ San Antonio

Current Records: Sacramento 23-18; San Antonio 13-30

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.98 points per game before their contest Sunday. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. The Kings know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully San Antonio likes a good challenge.

Sacramento's matchup against the Houston Rockets this past Friday was close at halftime, but Sacramento turned on the heat in the second half with 70 points. Sacramento was the clear victor by a 139-114 margin over Houston. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Sacramento had established a 112-92 advantage. They relied on the efforts of center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 16 assists, and 15 rebounds, and power forward Harrison Barnes, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and seven boards. Sabonis now has four triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Spurs lost to the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 144-113. San Antonio was down 114-89 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Tre Jones, who had 21 points and five assists.

Sacramento is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count San Antonio out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Kings are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Sacramento.