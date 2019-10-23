Watch Spurs vs. Knicks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Spurs vs. Knicks basketball game

Who's Playing

San Antonio (home) vs. New York (away)

Last Season Records: San Antonio 48-34; New York 17-65

What to Know

San Antonio is 6-2 against New York since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET October 23rd at AT&T Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. San Antonio is coming off of a 48-34 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Denver 90-86 in game seven. On the other hand, returning after a rocky 17-65 year, New York is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spurs were second best in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 47.80%. On the other end of the spectrum, New York could only manage to knock down 43.30% of their shots, making them worst in the league in field goal percentage. We'll see if San Antonio's 4.50% advantage translates to the new season.

San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: None
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a big 10-point favorite against the Knicks.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

San Antonio have won six out of their last eight games against New York.

  • Mar 15, 2019 - San Antonio 109 vs. New York 83
  • Feb 24, 2019 - New York 130 vs. San Antonio 118
  • Jan 02, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. New York 91
  • Dec 28, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. New York 107
  • Mar 25, 2017 - San Antonio 106 vs. New York 98
  • Feb 12, 2017 - New York 94 vs. San Antonio 90
  • Jan 08, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. New York 99
  • Nov 02, 2015 - San Antonio 94 vs. New York 84
