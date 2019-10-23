Watch Spurs vs. Knicks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Spurs vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. New York (away)
Last Season Records: San Antonio 48-34; New York 17-65
What to Know
San Antonio is 6-2 against New York since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET October 23rd at AT&T Center to kick off their 2019 seasons. San Antonio is coming off of a 48-34 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Denver 90-86 in game seven. On the other hand, returning after a rocky 17-65 year, New York is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spurs were second best in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 47.80%. On the other end of the spectrum, New York could only manage to knock down 43.30% of their shots, making them worst in the league in field goal percentage. We'll see if San Antonio's 4.50% advantage translates to the new season.
San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: None
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a big 10-point favorite against the Knicks.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
San Antonio have won six out of their last eight games against New York.
- Mar 15, 2019 - San Antonio 109 vs. New York 83
- Feb 24, 2019 - New York 130 vs. San Antonio 118
- Jan 02, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. New York 91
- Dec 28, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. New York 107
- Mar 25, 2017 - San Antonio 106 vs. New York 98
- Feb 12, 2017 - New York 94 vs. San Antonio 90
- Jan 08, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. New York 99
- Nov 02, 2015 - San Antonio 94 vs. New York 84
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA opening night winners and losers
Leonard owns L.A. for at least one night, while LeBron fell short of his high standard in the...
-
Lakers clearly a tier below the Clippers
The Clips win the Battle of L.A. opener, and remember, they still have Paul George on the way
-
VanVleet, Siakam ready for more
The two Raptors expected to take advantage of Kawhi Leonard's absence finished with 34 points...
-
Lonzo Ball drops sick inside-out pass
You don't see many dimes like this one
-
Kawhi, PG star in odd 'Terminator' promo
It's a beautiful disaster
-
Raptors' Nurse makes first challenge
Nurse's challenge failed, as Norman Powell's offensive foul was upheld
-
Clippers take down Lakers in opener
The NBA season got underway with an exciting matchup in Los Angeles
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans