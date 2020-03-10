Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Spurs vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ San Antonio
Current Records: Dallas 39-26; San Antonio 26-36
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.02 points per contest before their contest on Tuesday. San Antonio and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The Spurs fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-129. The losing side was boosted by point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 17 points and six assists along with seven rebounds and six steals.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 112-109 to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Power forward Kristaps Porzingis wasn't much of a difference maker for Dallas and played for 38 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-17 shooting and four turnovers.
The losses put San Antonio at 26-36 and Dallas at 39-26. The Spurs are 16-19 after losses this year, Dallas 20-5.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Dallas.
- Feb 26, 2020 - Dallas 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 26, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. San Antonio 98
- Nov 18, 2019 - Dallas 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 10, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 12, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 101
- Oct 29, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Dallas 108
- Dec 16, 2017 - San Antonio 98 vs. Dallas 96
- Dec 12, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. San Antonio 89
- Nov 27, 2017 - San Antonio 115 vs. Dallas 108
- Nov 14, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 07, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 29, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 30, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 21, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 13, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 05, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Dallas 90
- Jan 17, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 83
- Nov 25, 2015 - San Antonio 88 vs. Dallas 83
