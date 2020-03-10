Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Dallas @ San Antonio

Current Records: Dallas 39-26; San Antonio 26-36

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.02 points per contest before their contest on Tuesday. San Antonio and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Spurs fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-129. The losing side was boosted by point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 17 points and six assists along with seven rebounds and six steals.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Dallas as they fell 112-109 to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Power forward Kristaps Porzingis wasn't much of a difference maker for Dallas and played for 38 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-17 shooting and four turnovers.

The losses put San Antonio at 26-36 and Dallas at 39-26. The Spurs are 16-19 after losses this year, Dallas 20-5.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Dallas.