Who's Playing

Dallas @ San Antonio

Current Records: Dallas 7-7; San Antonio 8-7

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. San Antonio and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Center. Bragging rights belong to the Spurs for now since they're up 15-5 across their past 20 matchups.

San Antonio has to be aching after a bruising 121-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-45. The losing side was boosted by point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 22 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday as they won 124-112. Dallas can attribute much of their success to power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards.

Dallas' win lifted them to 7-7 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 8-7. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if the Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.