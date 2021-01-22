Who's Playing
Dallas @ San Antonio
Current Records: Dallas 7-7; San Antonio 8-7
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. San Antonio and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Center. Bragging rights belong to the Spurs for now since they're up 15-5 across their past 20 matchups.
San Antonio has to be aching after a bruising 121-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-45. The losing side was boosted by point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 22 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday as they won 124-112. Dallas can attribute much of their success to power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards.
Dallas' win lifted them to 7-7 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 8-7. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if the Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Dallas.
- Mar 10, 2020 - San Antonio 119 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 26, 2020 - Dallas 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 26, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. San Antonio 98
- Nov 18, 2019 - Dallas 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 10, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 12, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 101
- Oct 29, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Dallas 108
- Dec 16, 2017 - San Antonio 98 vs. Dallas 96
- Dec 12, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. San Antonio 89
- Nov 27, 2017 - San Antonio 115 vs. Dallas 108
- Nov 14, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 07, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 29, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 30, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 21, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 13, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 05, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Dallas 90
- Jan 17, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 83
- Nov 25, 2015 - San Antonio 88 vs. Dallas 83