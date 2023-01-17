Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ San Antonio
Current Records: Brooklyn 27-15; San Antonio 13-31
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 19 of 2019. San Antonio will take on Brooklyn at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at home. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.73 points per game.
The matchup between San Antonio and the Sacramento Kings on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 132-119 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, San Antonio had strong showings from center Jakob Poeltl, who had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds, and shooting guard Josh Richardson, who had 21 points.
Meanwhile, the Nets came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, falling 112-102. Brooklyn's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Seth Curry, who had 23 points, and center Nicolas Claxton, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 boards along with four blocks. Claxton has also now had at least three blocks in his past eight games.
The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take San Antonio against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
San Antonio was pulverized by Brooklyn 139-103 in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe San Antonio will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Nets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Brooklyn 139 vs. San Antonio 103
- Jan 21, 2022 - Brooklyn 117 vs. San Antonio 102
- Jan 09, 2022 - Brooklyn 121 vs. San Antonio 119
- May 12, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. San Antonio 116
- Mar 01, 2021 - Brooklyn 124 vs. San Antonio 113
- Mar 06, 2020 - Brooklyn 139 vs. San Antonio 120
- Dec 19, 2019 - San Antonio 118 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 101 vs. San Antonio 85
- Jan 31, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 17, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 26, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 23, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Dec 10, 2016 - San Antonio 130 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 11, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Brooklyn 79
- Oct 30, 2015 - San Antonio 102 vs. Brooklyn 75