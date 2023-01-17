Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ San Antonio

Current Records: Brooklyn 27-15; San Antonio 13-31

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 19 of 2019. San Antonio will take on Brooklyn at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at home. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.73 points per game.

The matchup between San Antonio and the Sacramento Kings on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 132-119 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, San Antonio had strong showings from center Jakob Poeltl, who had 23 points in addition to seven rebounds, and shooting guard Josh Richardson, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Nets came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, falling 112-102. Brooklyn's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Seth Curry, who had 23 points, and center Nicolas Claxton, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 boards along with four blocks. Claxton has also now had at least three blocks in his past eight games.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take San Antonio against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

San Antonio was pulverized by Brooklyn 139-103 in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe San Antonio will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Nets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.