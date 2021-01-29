Who's Playing

Denver @ San Antonio

Current Records: Denver 11-7; San Antonio 10-8

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since April 25 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Spurs will stay at home another game and welcome Denver at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at AT&T Center. If the contest is anything like the Nuggets' 132-126 win from their previous meeting in August of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

San Antonio came out on top in a nail-biter against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, sneaking past 110-106. San Antonio's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 21 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver took their matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday by a conclusive 109-82 score. With Denver ahead 58-33 at the half, the contest was all but over already. It was another big night for their center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 boards. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

The Spurs aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

San Antonio is now 10-8 while the Nuggets sit at 11-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: San Antonio ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.6 on average. But Denver enters the game with 21.9 fouls drawn per game on average, which is the best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Denver.