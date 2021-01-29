Who's Playing
Denver @ San Antonio
Current Records: Denver 11-7; San Antonio 10-8
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since April 25 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Spurs will stay at home another game and welcome Denver at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at AT&T Center. If the contest is anything like the Nuggets' 132-126 win from their previous meeting in August of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
San Antonio came out on top in a nail-biter against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, sneaking past 110-106. San Antonio's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 21 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver took their matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday by a conclusive 109-82 score. With Denver ahead 58-33 at the half, the contest was all but over already. It was another big night for their center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 11 boards. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.
The Spurs aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
San Antonio is now 10-8 while the Nuggets sit at 11-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: San Antonio ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.6 on average. But Denver enters the game with 21.9 fouls drawn per game on average, which is the best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Denver.
- Aug 05, 2020 - Denver 132 vs. San Antonio 126
- Feb 10, 2020 - Denver 127 vs. San Antonio 120
- Apr 27, 2019 - Denver 90 vs. San Antonio 86
- Apr 25, 2019 - San Antonio 120 vs. Denver 103
- Apr 23, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. San Antonio 90
- Apr 20, 2019 - Denver 117 vs. San Antonio 103
- Apr 18, 2019 - San Antonio 118 vs. Denver 108
- Apr 16, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. San Antonio 105
- Apr 13, 2019 - San Antonio 101 vs. Denver 96
- Apr 03, 2019 - Denver 113 vs. San Antonio 85
- Mar 04, 2019 - San Antonio 104 vs. Denver 103
- Dec 28, 2018 - Denver 102 vs. San Antonio 99
- Dec 26, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Denver 103
- Feb 23, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. San Antonio 119
- Feb 13, 2018 - Denver 117 vs. San Antonio 109
- Jan 30, 2018 - San Antonio 106 vs. Denver 104
- Jan 13, 2018 - San Antonio 112 vs. Denver 80
- Feb 04, 2017 - San Antonio 121 vs. Denver 97
- Jan 19, 2017 - San Antonio 118 vs. Denver 104
- Jan 05, 2017 - San Antonio 127 vs. Denver 99
- Apr 08, 2016 - Denver 102 vs. San Antonio 98
- Dec 26, 2015 - San Antonio 101 vs. Denver 86
- Nov 27, 2015 - San Antonio 91 vs. Denver 80
- Nov 18, 2015 - San Antonio 109 vs. Denver 98