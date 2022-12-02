Who's Playing
New Orleans @ San Antonio
Current Records: New Orleans 13-8; San Antonio 6-16
What to Know
This Friday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.95 points per game. San Antonio and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. New Orleans will be strutting in after a win while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a loss.
San Antonio came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, falling 119-111. San Antonio was up 77-60 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Devin Vassell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday New Orleans proved too difficult a challenge. The Pelicans strolled past the Raptors with points to spare, taking the matchup 126-108. It was another big night for New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson, who posted a double-double on 33 points and ten boards in addition to five assists.
The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past seven games.
In the teams' previous meeting in November, San Antonio lost to New Orleans at home by a decisive 129-110 margin. Can San Antonio avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.40
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 17 out of their last 27 games against New Orleans.
