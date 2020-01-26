Watch Spurs vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Toronto @ San Antonio

Current Records: Toronto 31-14; San Antonio 20-24

What to Know

This evening, the Toronto Raptors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 106.04 points per contest. Their road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 4 p.m. ET to face off against the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio will need to watch out since Toronto has now posted big point totals in their last 45 contests.

The Raptors didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New York Knicks last week, but they still walked away with a 118-112 victory. It was another big night for point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 26 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 103-99 to the Phoenix Suns last Friday. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of point guard Patty Mills, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Toronto's win brought them up to 31-14 while San Antonio's defeat pulled them down to 20-24. Toronto is 19-11 after wins this year, and San Antonio is 12-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 223

Series History

San Antonio have won six out of their last nine games against Toronto.