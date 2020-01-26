Watch Spurs vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ San Antonio
Current Records: Toronto 31-14; San Antonio 20-24
What to Know
This evening, the Toronto Raptors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 106.04 points per contest. Their road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 4 p.m. ET to face off against the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio will need to watch out since Toronto has now posted big point totals in their last 45 contests.
The Raptors didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New York Knicks last week, but they still walked away with a 118-112 victory. It was another big night for point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 26 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 103-99 to the Phoenix Suns last Friday. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of point guard Patty Mills, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Toronto's win brought them up to 31-14 while San Antonio's defeat pulled them down to 20-24. Toronto is 19-11 after wins this year, and San Antonio is 12-11 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 223
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won six out of their last nine games against Toronto.
- Jan 12, 2020 - San Antonio 105 vs. Toronto 104
- Feb 22, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. San Antonio 117
- Jan 03, 2019 - San Antonio 125 vs. Toronto 107
- Jan 19, 2018 - Toronto 86 vs. San Antonio 83
- Oct 23, 2017 - San Antonio 101 vs. Toronto 97
- Jan 24, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 03, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Toronto 82
- Apr 02, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Toronto 95
- Dec 09, 2015 - Toronto 97 vs. San Antonio 94
