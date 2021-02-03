Who's Playing
Minnesota @ San Antonio
Current Records: Minnesota 5-15; San Antonio 11-10
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.6 points per matchup before their game Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 8:30 p.m. ET to face off against the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Timberwolves had to settle for a 100-98 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Shooting guard Malik Beasley had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with 5-for-14 shooting and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 133-102, which was the final score in San Antonio's tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Small forward Keldon Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards.
Minnesota isn't expected to pull this one out, facing a spread of 8 points in the Spurs' favor. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
The losses put Minnesota at 5-15 and the Spurs at 11-10. The Timberwolves are 3-11 after losses this season, San Antonio 4-5.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a big 8-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
San Antonio have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Minnesota.
