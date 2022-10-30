Who's Playing
Minnesota @ San Antonio
Current Records: Minnesota 4-2; San Antonio 4-2
What to Know
This Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122 points per game. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at AT&T Center. If the matchup is anything like Minnesota's 134-122 win from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Spurs didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 129-124 victory. Small forward Keldon Johnson and center Jakob Poeltl were among the main playmakers for San Antonio as the former shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Poeltl has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 52-52 at the half for the Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, but Minnesota stepped up in the second half for a 111-102 victory. It was another big night for Minnesota's center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 21 rebounds.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought the Spurs up to 4-2 and Minnesota to 4-2. San Antonio is 2-1 after wins this year, Minnesota 1-2.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.78
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.
- Oct 26, 2022 - Minnesota 134 vs. San Antonio 122
- Oct 24, 2022 - San Antonio 115 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 07, 2022 - Minnesota 127 vs. San Antonio 121
- Mar 14, 2022 - Minnesota 149 vs. San Antonio 139
- Nov 18, 2021 - Minnesota 115 vs. San Antonio 90
- Feb 03, 2021 - San Antonio 111 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 10, 2021 - Minnesota 96 vs. San Antonio 88
- Jan 09, 2021 - San Antonio 125 vs. Minnesota 122
- Nov 27, 2019 - Minnesota 113 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 13, 2019 - Minnesota 129 vs. San Antonio 114
- Jan 18, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Minnesota 113
- Dec 21, 2018 - San Antonio 124 vs. Minnesota 98
- Nov 28, 2018 - Minnesota 128 vs. San Antonio 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - San Antonio 112 vs. Minnesota 108
- Mar 17, 2018 - San Antonio 117 vs. Minnesota 101
- Nov 15, 2017 - Minnesota 98 vs. San Antonio 86
- Oct 18, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 21, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Minnesota 93
- Mar 04, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Minnesota 90
- Jan 17, 2017 - San Antonio 122 vs. Minnesota 114
- Dec 06, 2016 - San Antonio 105 vs. Minnesota 91
- Mar 08, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Minnesota 91
- Dec 28, 2015 - San Antonio 101 vs. Minnesota 95
- Dec 23, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Minnesota 83