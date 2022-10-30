Who's Playing

Minnesota @ San Antonio

Current Records: Minnesota 4-2; San Antonio 4-2

What to Know

This Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122 points per game. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at AT&T Center. If the matchup is anything like Minnesota's 134-122 win from their previous meeting in October, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Spurs didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 129-124 victory. Small forward Keldon Johnson and center Jakob Poeltl were among the main playmakers for San Antonio as the former shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Poeltl has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 52-52 at the half for the Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, but Minnesota stepped up in the second half for a 111-102 victory. It was another big night for Minnesota's center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 21 rebounds.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought the Spurs up to 4-2 and Minnesota to 4-2. San Antonio is 2-1 after wins this year, Minnesota 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.78

Odds

The Timberwolves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.