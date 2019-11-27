Watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: San Antonio 6-12; Minnesota 9-8
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.18 points per matchup. Their road trip will continue as they head to the San Antonio Spurs' court at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at AT&T Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Minnesota has more to be thankful for after their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The Timberwolves captured a comfortable 125-113 win over Atlanta. Among those leading the charge for Minnesota was SF Karl-Anthony Towns, who almost posted a triple-double on 28 points, 13 rebounds, and eight dimes. That's seven consecutive double-doubles for Towns.
As for San Antonio, it looks like San Antonio got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for an 114-104 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. PF LaMarcus Aldridge and SG DeMar DeRozan were two go-getters for the Spurs despite the defeat. The former had 30 points along with five boards, while the latter had 24 points and five assists.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to 9-8 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 6-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spurs rank third in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.3 on average. But the Timberwolves come into the game boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.3. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.95
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 229
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 13, 2019 - Minnesota 129 vs. San Antonio 114
- Jan 18, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Minnesota 113
- Dec 21, 2018 - San Antonio 124 vs. Minnesota 98
- Nov 28, 2018 - Minnesota 128 vs. San Antonio 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - San Antonio 112 vs. Minnesota 108
- Mar 17, 2018 - San Antonio 117 vs. Minnesota 101
- Nov 15, 2017 - Minnesota 98 vs. San Antonio 86
- Oct 18, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 21, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Minnesota 93
- Mar 04, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Minnesota 90
- Jan 17, 2017 - San Antonio 122 vs. Minnesota 114
- Dec 06, 2016 - San Antonio 105 vs. Minnesota 91
- Mar 08, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Minnesota 91
- Dec 28, 2015 - San Antonio 101 vs. Minnesota 95
- Dec 23, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Minnesota 83
Watch This Game Live
