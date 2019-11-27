Watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Antonio (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: San Antonio 6-12; Minnesota 9-8

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.18 points per matchup. Their road trip will continue as they head to the San Antonio Spurs' court at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at AT&T Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Minnesota has more to be thankful for after their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The Timberwolves captured a comfortable 125-113 win over Atlanta. Among those leading the charge for Minnesota was SF Karl-Anthony Towns, who almost posted a triple-double on 28 points, 13 rebounds, and eight dimes. That's seven consecutive double-doubles for Towns.

As for San Antonio, it looks like San Antonio got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for an 114-104 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. PF LaMarcus Aldridge and SG DeMar DeRozan were two go-getters for the Spurs despite the defeat. The former had 30 points along with five boards, while the latter had 24 points and five assists.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 9-8 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 6-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spurs rank third in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.3 on average. But the Timberwolves come into the game boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.3. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.95

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 229

Series History

San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.