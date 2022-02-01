Who's Playing
Golden State @ San Antonio
Current Records: Golden State 38-13; San Antonio 19-32
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at AT&T Center. The Warriors should still be riding high after a win, while San Antonio will be looking to regain their footing.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Dubs and the Houston Rockets on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Dubs wrapped it up with a 122-108 victory on the road. The Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry was on fire, shooting 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 40 points, nine assists and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 115-110 to the Phoenix Suns. Shooting guard Devin Vassell wasn't much of a difference maker for San Antonio; Vassell played for 30 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They covered a ten-point spread on Monday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
The Dubs' victory brought them up to 38-13 while San Antonio's defeat pulled them down to 19-32. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Dubs are fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, the Spurs enter the matchup with only 17.7 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Golden State in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.95
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 29 games against San Antonio.
- Dec 04, 2021 - San Antonio 112 vs. Golden State 107
- Feb 09, 2021 - Golden State 114 vs. San Antonio 91
- Feb 08, 2021 - San Antonio 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Jan 20, 2021 - Golden State 121 vs. San Antonio 99
- Dec 31, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Golden State 113
- Nov 01, 2019 - San Antonio 127 vs. Golden State 110
- Mar 18, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Golden State 105
- Feb 06, 2019 - Golden State 141 vs. San Antonio 102
- Nov 18, 2018 - San Antonio 104 vs. Golden State 92
- Apr 24, 2018 - Golden State 99 vs. San Antonio 91
- Apr 22, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Golden State 90
- Apr 19, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 16, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. San Antonio 101
- Apr 14, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - San Antonio 89 vs. Golden State 75
- Mar 08, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 107
- Feb 10, 2018 - Golden State 122 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 02, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 92
- May 22, 2017 - Golden State 129 vs. San Antonio 115
- May 20, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 108
- May 16, 2017 - Golden State 136 vs. San Antonio 100
- May 14, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 111
- Mar 29, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 11, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Golden State 85
- Oct 25, 2016 - San Antonio 129 vs. Golden State 100
- Apr 10, 2016 - Golden State 92 vs. San Antonio 86
- Apr 07, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - San Antonio 87 vs. Golden State 79
- Jan 25, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 90