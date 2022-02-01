Who's Playing

Golden State @ San Antonio

Current Records: Golden State 38-13; San Antonio 19-32

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at AT&T Center. The Warriors should still be riding high after a win, while San Antonio will be looking to regain their footing.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Dubs and the Houston Rockets on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Dubs wrapped it up with a 122-108 victory on the road. The Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry was on fire, shooting 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 40 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 115-110 to the Phoenix Suns. Shooting guard Devin Vassell wasn't much of a difference maker for San Antonio; Vassell played for 30 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They covered a ten-point spread on Monday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

The Dubs' victory brought them up to 38-13 while San Antonio's defeat pulled them down to 19-32. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Dubs are fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, the Spurs enter the matchup with only 17.7 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Golden State in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.95

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 29 games against San Antonio.