WATCH: Steph and Seth Curry play against giant inflatables in South Korea
The Curry brothers were on a South Korean game show
Earlier this week, Steph Curry took his talents to the golf course for a PGA Web.com Tour event, and despite a solid showing in which he shot 74 each of the first two days, he failed to make the cut.
Now, courtesy of a South Korean game show, we have video of Curry back in his natural habitat on the basketball court. Steph and Seth were over in South Korea in recent weeks and made an appearance on Infinite Challenge. And, well, it was certainly a challenge.
First, the Curry brothers were playing two on five against the game's hosts and the backboards started spinning.
Then the hosts brought out some giant inflatables that towered above the rim -- which thankfully for the Currys had stopped spinning.
The best moment of the show came shortly after, as Curry threw the ball off the giant inflatable's head, caught the ricochet, and went in for the easy layup.
I have to admit, this was my first introduction to Infinite Challenge, but I'm glad I got to see it. If this episode was any indication, this show seems like a blast.
-
Cousins feeling great about weight loss
Cousins suited up for Team World on Saturday during the NBA Africa Game
-
Redick explains why he didn't join HOU
Redick says at the last moment Houston changed the proposed four-year offer to three
-
WATCH: C's Brown shows off athleticism
The Celtics' second-year forward Brown shows off his athleticism in Johannesburg, South Af...
-
Hornets can't sign guard stuck in Europe
Julyan Stone wants to accept Charlotte's offer, but he's stuck due to no opt out in his Venezia...
-
Cuban speaks in support of Kaepernick
The Mavs owner shows support for the NFL quarterback, and says the NBA would be more accep...
-
Wall comments on Irving trade request
John Wall is surprised Kyrie Irving would request a trade but understands why
Add a Comment