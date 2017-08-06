WATCH: Steph and Seth Curry play against giant inflatables in South Korea

Earlier this week, Steph Curry took his talents to the golf course for a PGA Web.com Tour event, and despite a solid showing in which he shot 74 each of the first two days, he failed to make the cut.

Now, courtesy of a South Korean game show, we have video of Curry back in his natural habitat on the basketball court. Steph and Seth were over in South Korea in recent weeks and made an appearance on Infinite Challenge. And, well, it was certainly a challenge.

First, the Curry brothers were playing two on five against the game's hosts and the backboards started spinning.

Then the hosts brought out some giant inflatables that towered above the rim -- which thankfully for the Currys had stopped spinning.

The best moment of the show came shortly after, as Curry threw the ball off the giant inflatable's head, caught the ricochet, and went in for the easy layup.

Steph Curry with the greatest play in basketball history on @realmudo pic.twitter.com/4nXo86lrQF — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 5, 2017

I have to admit, this was my first introduction to Infinite Challenge, but I'm glad I got to see it. If this episode was any indication, this show seems like a blast.