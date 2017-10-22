WATCH: Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece at ref in loss to Grizzlies
It was an ugly finish as the Warriors fell to 1-2 on the season -- both Curry and Kevin Durant were ejected
Some thought the Golden State Warriors wouldn't lose two games all season, let alone two of their first three. The Warriors fell to 1-2 after a 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
As time wound down in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry was irate after he thought the referee missed a foul as he drove to the basket for a layup. Curry let his frustrations be known by throwing his mouthpiece toward the official and was promptly tossed.
Kevin Durant was also ejected after Curry's outburst, putting an ugly ribbon on a substandard performance from the world champs. Here's a look at the entire sequence.
If Curry's reaction looks familiar, it's because he did something similar in Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals. In that game he fired his mouthpiece into the stands, striking a fan.
He was not suspended for his actions in that game, likely because the NBA wasn't eager to suspend Curry for Game 7 of the NBA Finals. But this time, since the toss was directed toward the official and we're just three games into the season, Curry could face a fine and/or suspension from the league.
