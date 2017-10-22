WATCH: Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece at ref in loss to Grizzlies

Some thought the Golden State Warriors wouldn't lose two games all season, let alone two of their first three. The Warriors fell to 1-2 after a 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

As time wound down in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry was irate after he thought the referee missed a foul as he drove to the basket for a layup. Curry let his frustrations be known by throwing his mouthpiece toward the official and was promptly tossed.

Here's video of the Steph Curry mouthguard throw via @World_Wide_Wob pic.twitter.com/fEvxRlqtHT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 22, 2017

Kevin Durant was also ejected after Curry's outburst, putting an ugly ribbon on a substandard performance from the world champs. Here's a look at the entire sequence.

If Curry's reaction looks familiar, it's because he did something similar in Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals. In that game he fired his mouthpiece into the stands, striking a fan.

He was not suspended for his actions in that game, likely because the NBA wasn't eager to suspend Curry for Game 7 of the NBA Finals. But this time, since the toss was directed toward the official and we're just three games into the season, Curry could face a fine and/or suspension from the league.