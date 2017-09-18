WATCH: Steph Curry makes penalty kick at Stamford Bridge thanks to goalkeeper

When Steph Curry shoots he usually scores. Apparently, that applies to soccer as well as basketball.

The Warriors star was in London taking in the big Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal on Sunday, and before the match he took a penalty kick at Chelsea's legendary stadium, Stamford Bridge.

With a blue and white Chelsea scarf hanging out of his back pocket, Curry took his approach, planted his left foot and swung through sweetly with his right. He made great contact but the ball appeared to be headed straight for the keeper.

Luckily for him, however, the goalie couldn't react in time, and the ball bounded straight down and in off the crossbar. 1-0 Curry.

I'm nice with the right foot though...thanks to @chelseafc for having me at Stamford Bridge today. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BtIZTmt5Xz — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 17, 2017

Look, that was a nice strong kick, but the goalie probably should have made that save if we're being honest.

Still, hitting a PK at an iconic stadium like Stamford Bridge is an awesome moment regardless. And anyway it was more goals than Chelsea and Arsenal managed to put in the back of the net. Their match ended a 0-0 draw.