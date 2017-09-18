WATCH: Steph Curry makes penalty kick at Stamford Bridge thanks to goalkeeper
Curry was in London for the big Chelsea-Arsenal match on Sunday
When Steph Curry shoots he usually scores. Apparently, that applies to soccer as well as basketball.
The Warriors star was in London taking in the big Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal on Sunday, and before the match he took a penalty kick at Chelsea's legendary stadium, Stamford Bridge.
With a blue and white Chelsea scarf hanging out of his back pocket, Curry took his approach, planted his left foot and swung through sweetly with his right. He made great contact but the ball appeared to be headed straight for the keeper.
Luckily for him, however, the goalie couldn't react in time, and the ball bounded straight down and in off the crossbar. 1-0 Curry.
Look, that was a nice strong kick, but the goalie probably should have made that save if we're being honest.
Still, hitting a PK at an iconic stadium like Stamford Bridge is an awesome moment regardless. And anyway it was more goals than Chelsea and Arsenal managed to put in the back of the net. Their match ended a 0-0 draw.
-
Report: Wolves, Wiggins close on deal
Minnesota's first practice is set for this weekend
-
Dragic has high praise for Luka Doncic
Dragic and Doncic lead Slovenia to their first EuroBasket title on Sunday
-
Delaney no longer overseeing NBA refs
The league also appears to be moving in a more technology-driven approach
-
Ainge: Unlikely Tatum wins ROY
Tatum will have to compete with a number of players for minutes on the wing
-
How seven bad NBA teams can be decent
Here's a look at how some bottom dwellers might defy the odds and crash into the playoffs
-
Kobe Bryant's daughter scores over him
Kobe's daughter is already using some of his crafty moves
Add a Comment