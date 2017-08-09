WATCH: Steph Curry scrimmages against top high school recruits at his camp

Warriors guard Stephen Curry took part in a scrimmage at his own SC30 Select Camp in Walnut Creek, Calif., this week. To no one's surprise, the All-Star point guard and two-time MVP winner made things look pretty easy against some of the top-flight high school talent.

Curry and five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly, a recent Arizona pledge, teamed up to do work in the contest, sharing the ball Golden State-style and dropping in effortless no-look one-handed passes into the post at will.

Poor Jordan McCabe, a 2018 prospect committed to West Virginia, drew the short straw and had to guard Curry in the competition. But overall he held his own, all things considered. Plus, guarding the Warriors superstar has to look good on the resume, right?

Curry also took part in the event's three-point shooting competition, where he knocked down 23 of his 25 attempts at halftime of the final camp game.

Racks, on racks, on racks. @stephencurry30 goes 23/25 during the #SC30Select Showcase Game halftime show presented by @Chase. pic.twitter.com/5LPz5DsK25 — Under Armour Hoops (@UAbasketball) August 9, 2017

Whether you love Curry or not, it's hard to take issue with the talent of one of the most pure shooters the NBA has ever seen.