WATCH: Steph Curry teases #ChinaKlay with mock 360 dunk on his China tour
Klay Thompson missed a 360 dunk attempt during an earlier tour of China this offseason
After the Golden State Warriors won their second title in three seasons in June, Klay Thompson became #ChinaKlay during his celebration tour of China.
It was a successful trip for the sharpshooter, as he signed a 10-year, $80M deal with Chinese shoe company Anta, but all anyone remembers is his failed 360 dunk attempt. That's understandable, because it was hilarious.
Now, the other half of the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry, is over in China for a tour of his own, and during a recent stop he decided to poke a little fun at his backcourt mate.
Right as his event was coming to a close, Curry grabbed a ball, ran towards the basket, and flailed at the rim on a fake 360 dunk attempt.
The emcee knew exactly what Steph was trying to do, yelling "What happened Klay? What happened Klay?" right after Steph fell to the floor.
"Is that like an inside joke you had to do with him?" the emcee then asked Steph, who replied, "Yeah, hashtag China Klay."
Awesome.
