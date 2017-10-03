WATCH: Steph Curry whiffs tee shot while wearing F1 champ Lewis Hamilton's helmet

Stephen Curry and Lewis Hamilton are dominant figures in their respective sports. Curry has two NBA championships and two MVP awards while Hamilton is a three-time Formula One world champion.

This week the two tested their skills on the golf course but with a little extra safety for Curry. Hamilton loaned the NBA star his helmet for a tee shot at Mission Hills Golf Club in China and as you can see in the video above, it didn't go so well.

Curry was given another chance after the debacle and the second helmet-less go proved to be much more in his wheelhouse. Given the unpredictable trajectory of Curry's initial tee shot, perhaps it was Hamilton that should have kept his helmet on this time.

Thankfully both athletes remain safe for their events in Asia as Hamilton prepares for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix while Curry has preseason games with the Warriors against the Timberwolves in China starting Thursday.