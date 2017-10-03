WATCH: Steph Curry whiffs tee shot while wearing F1 champ Lewis Hamilton's helmet
The three-time Formula One champ and the two-time NBA champ tested their skills on the golf course
Stephen Curry and Lewis Hamilton are dominant figures in their respective sports. Curry has two NBA championships and two MVP awards while Hamilton is a three-time Formula One world champion.
This week the two tested their skills on the golf course but with a little extra safety for Curry. Hamilton loaned the NBA star his helmet for a tee shot at Mission Hills Golf Club in China and as you can see in the video above, it didn't go so well.
Curry was given another chance after the debacle and the second helmet-less go proved to be much more in his wheelhouse. Given the unpredictable trajectory of Curry's initial tee shot, perhaps it was Hamilton that should have kept his helmet on this time.
Thankfully both athletes remain safe for their events in Asia as Hamilton prepares for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix while Curry has preseason games with the Warriors against the Timberwolves in China starting Thursday.
-
Bell: Wade could be 'major distraction'
Bell gave his thoughts on the Cavs in the latest episode of the CBS Sports Flagrant Two po...
-
Morris twins found not guilty of assault
The twins were on trial for an alleged incident outside of a high school basketball game in...
-
Paul's first play with Rockets impresses
Houston's new point guard got off to pretty much the best start possible in his first preseason...
-
Flagrant Two Podcast: Raja Bell
Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave bring in former NBA player Raja Bell to discuss the Cavs and...
-
Drafting the 2017 NBA All-Star teams
The 2018 ASG has captains and no East vs. West format; how would things look last year with...
-
Subway ads bashing Knicks to be removed
The subway ads featured Knicks players alongside negative phrases
Add a Comment