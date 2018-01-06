WATCH: Stephen Curry changes some guy's life in an ad that's so bad it's amazing

We're not even a week into the new year, and 2018 has already delivered the best water-filter commercial of the 21st century.

Maybe you're like the rest of us and couldn't care less for the majority of the ads that infiltrate our time and #content, but if you've been keeping your eye out for that special sales pitch, we've got good news for you.

Brita is promoting its filter-as-you-pour Stream Pitcher, the "wait-less" water filter, and this week it deployed its multi-year partner, Warriors NBA MVP Stephen Curry, for a commercial in which he helps an unhealthy man fulfill his New Year's resolution of living a better life. The results? A three-and-a-half-minute (!) short and music video that's so cheesy it's actually ... amazing.

Starring YouTube personality Rudy Mancuso, whose acting is far better than his title suggests, the video opens with Curry appearing as either a water wizard or a representation of Mancuso's conscious, unravels into "Saturday Night Live" song and somehow finds time to squeeze completely unrelated shots of Brita pouring into the whole thing.

Sit back, relax, and then join us in trying to get this thing out of your head for the remainder of the day: