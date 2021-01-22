Stephen Curry has one of the most famous names in sports, but technically, it isn't actually what appears on his birth certificate. At least, there's more to it. Stephen is actually Curry's middle name. His full name is Wardell Stephen Curry II, named after his father, former NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry, but in an effort to stand out on his own, he has gone by "Stephen" throughout his basketball career.

He's obviously managed to distinguish himself using that name. Curry has won three NBA championships and two MVPs using the name Stephen, and he has become so synonymous with it that he hardly even goes by the last name Curry anymore. When fans refer to him, they most often just call him "Steph."

But out of the blue on Thursday, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson called him "Wardell" during a press conference, and Curry's reaction was one of sheer confusion.

Thompson is a veteran of the Warriors beat. What compelled him to call Curry "Wardell" is unknown, but if nothing else, he did manage to get the superstar's attention. He went on to ask a question about Kelly Oubre Jr.'s putback dunks, but the takeaway from that press conference will forever be Curry's reaction to hearing his own name. Though he was thrown for a moment, Curry eventually got back and track and answered the question. Still, in the meme-centric NBA world that we live in, that screenshot of Curry is destined for Twitter immortality.