WATCH: Stephen Curry helps raise $136K for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
Curry partnered with Active Faith Sports to make 3-pointers for a good cause
Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry has joined the long list of athletes that have pitched in to relief efforts for those impacted by flooding in Houston after Hurricane Harvey.
Curry, being the 3-point assassin he is, partnered with Active Faith Sports, who offered to donate $1,000 for every 3-pointer he made out of 25 attempts. Curry pledged to match that donation with an extra $100,000. Here's video.
With 18 made shots, Curry's efforts netted $136,000 toward relief efforts -- his own $118,000 donation plus the $18,000 pledge from Active Faith Sports.
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have also donated a combined $1 million toward relief efforts in Houston. Houston Rockets owner Les Alexander made waves earlier this week by donating $10 million to those affected.
