WATCH: Stephen Curry pours in 40 points in front of adoring crowd in China
Curry caught fire in a preseason game against the Timberwolves in Shanghai
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves played the second of their two preseason games against each other in China on Sunday, and it was a high-scoring affair, with both teams combining for an absurd 252 points in a 142-110 Warriors win.
Stephen Curry, in particular, made sure to send the fans in Shanghai off with a show, as he poured in 40 points in just three quarters. The fans chanted "MVP" throughout the night, and for good reason.
Not only did Curry pour in his usually barrage of 3-pointers, he did it in style, pulling the old "look at the crowd while the ball is still in the air" trick in the third quarter. Plus, he showed off his passing skills with a delightful behind-the-back dish on the fastbreak, and he finished an incredible and-one floater.
Forget that it was merely the preseason. This was a thrilling performance by Curry, as it is anytime he catches fire. It was certainly worth getting up early Sunday morning to watch on TV, and must have been incredible for the fans in Shanghai to see live.
-
Nuggets give Harris $84M extension
Harris is expected to be a key part of the Nuggets' young core alongside Nikola Jokic
-
Harden on McHale: 'He's a clown'
McHale, Harden's former coach, recently said that Harden was not a leader
-
2 questions about the rebuilding Nets
The Nets need to keep building their culture while identifying players who can be a part of...
-
Lakers, Kings to help Vegas victims
The Lakers and Kings are playing a preseason game in Las Vegas on Sunday
-
Sefolosha saves drowning Utah woman
Utah's offseason acquisition came to the woman's rescue after she had capsized her raft
-
Report: Seth Curry out indefinitely
Curry was entering the season as an expected starter for Dallas
Add a Comment