WATCH: Stephen Curry pours in 40 points in front of adoring crowd in China

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves played the second of their two preseason games against each other in China on Sunday, and it was a high-scoring affair, with both teams combining for an absurd 252 points in a 142-110 Warriors win.

Stephen Curry, in particular, made sure to send the fans in Shanghai off with a show, as he poured in 40 points in just three quarters. The fans chanted "MVP" throughout the night, and for good reason.

Not only did Curry pour in his usually barrage of 3-pointers, he did it in style, pulling the old "look at the crowd while the ball is still in the air" trick in the third quarter. Plus, he showed off his passing skills with a delightful behind-the-back dish on the fastbreak, and he finished an incredible and-one floater.

40 points in 3 quarters of work for Steph Curry in Shanghai. #NBAChinaGames pic.twitter.com/4WOHbrWEyL — NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2017

Forget that it was merely the preseason. This was a thrilling performance by Curry, as it is anytime he catches fire. It was certainly worth getting up early Sunday morning to watch on TV, and must have been incredible for the fans in Shanghai to see live.