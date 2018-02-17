WATCH: Stephen Jackson showed up to Kyrie Irving's press conference with globe
Irving is known for his controversial flat-Earth comments
Kyrie Irving has some interesting takes on the Earth and its shape, often coming under fire for claiming it may be flat. At times he has seemed to hint that he's just trolling people with his comments, but it's not really clear what he actually believes -- besides that everyone needs to do their own research.
But at this point, it really doesn't matter what Irving says, he'll always be the subject of flat earth jokes. Even at All-Star Weekend, and even from former NBA players.
After All-Star practice Saturday afternoon, Irving's press conference was crashed by Stephen Jackson, who brought a special prop with him.
That's right, Jackson showed up with a globe, spinning it while he joked with Irving about the flat earth comments. As it turned out, Jackson only had one question: Could Irving sign his globe?
Irving took it in stride, laughing the whole way, and agreeing to sign Jackson's globe as long as he could do it off-camera.
This was pretty hilarious, and it was great to see Irving going along with Jackson's antics.
-
Refs, players hold successful summit
Tensions between refs and players have been high this season, so it was time for a sit-dow...
-
PG wants to find long-term home
George will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer
-
KD: Warriors not concerned with record
Durant said playing good basketball is more important than ending up with the best record
-
All-Star Saturday Night 2018 live blog
Follow along with all the news, notes and highlights from All-Star Saturday night
-
2018 Hall of Fame finalists announced
The 13 finalists will find out if they have been selected on March 31
-
Casey speaks out on U.S. gun laws
Casey, who has spent six years coaching in Canada, doesn't understand why the gun laws are...
Add a Comment