WATCH: Steve Kerr cuts his nails while waiting for reporters to tweet lineup news

Hours before the Golden State Warriors took on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, news broke that Kevin Durant would be sitting out with a bruised thigh. The injury was a result of a number of tough falls the reigning Finals MVP took during the Warriors' win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

Shortly before Wednesday's game, Steve Kerr met with media for his pregame press conference and broke the news that Andre Iguodala would be replacing Durant in the starting lineup. After he let reporters know, Kerr paused, saying he would give everyone a chance to tweet out the news before he took anymore questions.

It was a pretty funny moment just because of that, but it became even more so when Kerr started cutting his nails right there at the podium.

In the end, it was Kerr who made the reporters wait, as he had to deal with a "troublesome cuticle."

Congratulations to Steve Kerr for being the impetus for what must be the first ever blog post about an NBA coach cutting his nails during a pregame press conference. This is a moment that will go down in history.

Also, coach, and everyone else, please don't cut your nails in public. That's gross.