Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Phoenix
Current Records: Atlanta 23-23; Phoenix 31-14
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at PHX Arena. The Suns should still be feeling good after a win, while Atlanta will be looking to regain their footing.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Phoenix ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 101-97 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The score was all tied up at the break 49-49, but Phoenix was the better team in the second half. It was another big night for their shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 35 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Atlanta has to be aching after a bruising 126-102 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The top scorer for Atlanta was point guard Trae Young (21 points).
The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves March 18 easily too and instead slipped up with a 123-119. In other words, don't count the Hawks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Atlanta have won six out of their last ten games against Phoenix.
- Jan 14, 2020 - Atlanta 123 vs. Phoenix 110
- Nov 14, 2019 - Phoenix 128 vs. Atlanta 112
- Feb 23, 2019 - Atlanta 120 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Atlanta 118 vs. Phoenix 112
- Mar 04, 2018 - Atlanta 113 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 02, 2018 - Phoenix 104 vs. Atlanta 103
- Mar 28, 2017 - Atlanta 95 vs. Phoenix 91
- Nov 30, 2016 - Phoenix 109 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 05, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Phoenix 90
- Jan 23, 2016 - Phoenix 98 vs. Atlanta 95