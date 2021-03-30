Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Phoenix

Current Records: Atlanta 23-23; Phoenix 31-14

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at PHX Arena. The Suns should still be feeling good after a win, while Atlanta will be looking to regain their footing.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Phoenix ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 101-97 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The score was all tied up at the break 49-49, but Phoenix was the better team in the second half. It was another big night for their shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 35 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Atlanta has to be aching after a bruising 126-102 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The top scorer for Atlanta was point guard Trae Young (21 points).

The Suns are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves March 18 easily too and instead slipped up with a 123-119. In other words, don't count the Hawks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Atlanta have won six out of their last ten games against Phoenix.