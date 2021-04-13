Who's Playing
Miami @ Phoenix
Current Records: Miami 28-25; Phoenix 38-15
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET April 13 at PHX Arena. Phoenix is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Suns beat the Houston Rockets 126-120 on Monday. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to power forward Jae Crowder, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.
Meanwhile, Miami picked up a 107-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 20 points and five assists.
Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves March 18 easily too and instead slipped up with a 123-119. In other words, don't count the Heat out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won seven out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 23, 2021 - Phoenix 110 vs. Miami 100
- Aug 08, 2020 - Phoenix 119 vs. Miami 112
- Nov 07, 2019 - Miami 124 vs. Phoenix 108
- Feb 25, 2019 - Phoenix 124 vs. Miami 121
- Dec 07, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Phoenix 98
- Mar 05, 2018 - Miami 125 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 08, 2017 - Miami 126 vs. Phoenix 115
- Mar 21, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Phoenix 97
- Jan 03, 2017 - Phoenix 99 vs. Miami 90
- Mar 03, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Phoenix 92
- Jan 08, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Phoenix 95