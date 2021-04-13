Who's Playing

Miami @ Phoenix

Current Records: Miami 28-25; Phoenix 38-15

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET April 13 at PHX Arena. Phoenix is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Suns beat the Houston Rockets 126-120 on Monday. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to power forward Jae Crowder, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, Miami picked up a 107-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 20 points and five assists.

Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves March 18 easily too and instead slipped up with a 123-119. In other words, don't count the Heat out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won seven out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.