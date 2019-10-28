Watch Suns vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. Utah (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 2-1; Utah 2-1

Last Season Records: Phoenix 19-63; Utah 50-32

What to Know

Phoenix is 1-14 against Utah since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix will be home again for the second contest in a row.

It was all tied up at the half for they and the L.A. Clippers on Saturday, but they stepped up in the second half. The Suns came out on top against the L.A. Clippers by a score of 130-122. SG Devin Booker was the offensive standout of the game for Phoenix, as he had 30 points and eight assists along with six rebounds. Booker's performance made up for a slower match against Denver last week.

Meanwhile, Utah shot 48.65% from beyond the arc for 18 threes to get past Sacramento on Saturday. Utah was fully in charge, breezing past Sacramento 113-81. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-41.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Series History

Utah have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.