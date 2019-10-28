Watch Suns vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Suns vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 2-1; Utah 2-1
Last Season Records: Phoenix 19-63; Utah 50-32
What to Know
Phoenix is 1-14 against Utah since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix will be home again for the second contest in a row.
It was all tied up at the half for they and the L.A. Clippers on Saturday, but they stepped up in the second half. The Suns came out on top against the L.A. Clippers by a score of 130-122. SG Devin Booker was the offensive standout of the game for Phoenix, as he had 30 points and eight assists along with six rebounds. Booker's performance made up for a slower match against Denver last week.
Meanwhile, Utah shot 48.65% from beyond the arc for 18 threes to get past Sacramento on Saturday. Utah was fully in charge, breezing past Sacramento 113-81. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-41.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Series History
Utah have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 03, 2019 - Utah 118 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 25, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Phoenix 92
- Mar 13, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Phoenix 97
- Feb 06, 2019 - Utah 116 vs. Phoenix 88
- Mar 15, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Phoenix 88
- Feb 14, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Phoenix 97
- Feb 02, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Phoenix 97
- Oct 25, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 16, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Phoenix 101
- Dec 31, 2016 - Utah 91 vs. Phoenix 86
- Dec 06, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Phoenix 105
- Apr 03, 2016 - Utah 101 vs. Phoenix 86
- Mar 17, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Phoenix 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 21, 2015 - Utah 110 vs. Phoenix 89
