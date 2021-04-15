Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Phoenix

Current Records: Sacramento 22-33; Phoenix 39-15

What to Know

This Thursday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.75 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET April 15 at PHX Arena. Phoenix should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Kings will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Sacramento and the Washington Wizards on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Sacramento falling 123-111. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 33 points and six assists along with six steals and five rebounds. The game made it Fox's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Phoenix made easy work of the Miami Heat on Tuesday and carried off a 106-86 win. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards.

The Kings have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.50 point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Sacramento is now 22-33 while the Suns sit at 39-15. Phoenix is 26-12 after wins this year, and Sacramento is 10-22 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.