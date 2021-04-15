Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Phoenix
Current Records: Sacramento 22-33; Phoenix 39-15
What to Know
This Thursday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.75 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET April 15 at PHX Arena. Phoenix should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Kings will be looking to right the ship.
The game between Sacramento and the Washington Wizards on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Sacramento falling 123-111. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 33 points and six assists along with six steals and five rebounds. The game made it Fox's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Phoenix made easy work of the Miami Heat on Tuesday and carried off a 106-86 win. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards.
The Kings have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.50 point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Sacramento is now 22-33 while the Suns sit at 39-15. Phoenix is 26-12 after wins this year, and Sacramento is 10-22 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Sacramento have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 27, 2020 - Phoenix 116 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 26, 2020 - Sacramento 106 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 07, 2020 - Sacramento 114 vs. Phoenix 103
- Dec 28, 2019 - Phoenix 112 vs. Sacramento 110
- Nov 19, 2019 - Sacramento 120 vs. Phoenix 116
- Oct 23, 2019 - Phoenix 124 vs. Sacramento 95
- Mar 23, 2019 - Sacramento 112 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 10, 2019 - Sacramento 117 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 08, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Sacramento 111
- Dec 04, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. Phoenix 105
- Apr 03, 2018 - Phoenix 97 vs. Sacramento 94
- Dec 29, 2017 - Phoenix 111 vs. Sacramento 101
- Dec 12, 2017 - Sacramento 99 vs. Phoenix 92
- Oct 23, 2017 - Phoenix 117 vs. Sacramento 115
- Apr 11, 2017 - Sacramento 129 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 15, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Phoenix 101
- Feb 03, 2017 - Phoenix 105 vs. Sacramento 103
- Oct 26, 2016 - Sacramento 113 vs. Phoenix 94
- Apr 11, 2016 - Sacramento 105 vs. Phoenix 101
- Mar 25, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Phoenix 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Sacramento 142 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Sacramento 97