Through 3 Quarters

Both the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers have kept the scorekeepers busy with 211 between them three quarters in. It's looking more and more like Phoenix's high-powered offense is just too much for Los Angeles as the Suns lead 121-90.

Phoenix has been relying on center Deandre Ayton, who has dropped a double-double on 23 points and 16 boards, and shooting guard Devin Booker, who has posted a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes along with four steals. Booker does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four.

Los Angeles has been led by small forward LeBron James, who so far has shot 5-for-11 from downtown and has recorded 31 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

Halftime deficits have spelled doom for Los Angeles, who have lost 70% of the games in which they were down going into the the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Current Records: Los Angeles 29-37; Phoenix 53-14

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since May 27 of last year. Los Angeles and Phoenix will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Footprint Center. The Lakers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Phoenix will be looking to regain their footing.

Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Wizards at home this past Friday as they won 122-109. Small forward LeBron James took over for Los Angeles, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and six dimes along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Suns were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 117-112 to the Toronto Raptors. The top scorers for Phoenix were point guard Cameron Payne (24 points) and shooting guard Devin Booker (22 points).

The Lakers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Nov. 4 easily too and instead slipped up with a 107-104. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $181.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix and Los Angeles both have 15 wins in their last 30 games.

Injury Report for Phoenix

Cameron Johnson: Out (Quadriceps)

Chris Paul: Out (Thumb)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles