Who's Playing
Orlando @ Phoenix
Current Records: Orlando 28-41; Phoenix 37-32
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 10 p.m. ET March 16 at Footprint Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
On Tuesday, Phoenix lost to the Milwaukee Bucks at home by a decisive 116-104 margin. The top scorer for the Suns was shooting guard Devin Booker (30 points).
Meanwhile, the contest between Orlando and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Magic falling 132-114 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Power forward Paolo Banchero (27 points) was the top scorer for Orlando.
Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Phoenix against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The losses put the Suns at 37-32 and Orlando at 28-41. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Phoenix enters the matchup with only 111.4 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Orlando is fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 111.6 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Phoenix have won eight out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Nov 11, 2022 - Orlando 114 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 08, 2022 - Phoenix 102 vs. Orlando 99
- Feb 12, 2022 - Phoenix 132 vs. Orlando 105
- Mar 24, 2021 - Orlando 112 vs. Phoenix 111
- Feb 14, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 10, 2020 - Phoenix 98 vs. Orlando 94
- Dec 04, 2019 - Orlando 128 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 26, 2018 - Phoenix 122 vs. Orlando 120
- Nov 30, 2018 - Orlando 99 vs. Phoenix 85
- Mar 24, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Phoenix 99
- Nov 10, 2017 - Orlando 128 vs. Phoenix 112
- Mar 17, 2017 - Orlando 109 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 23, 2016 - Phoenix 92 vs. Orlando 87
- Mar 04, 2016 - Phoenix 102 vs. Orlando 84
- Dec 09, 2015 - Phoenix 107 vs. Orlando 104