Orlando @ Phoenix

Current Records: Orlando 28-41; Phoenix 37-32

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 10 p.m. ET March 16 at Footprint Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

On Tuesday, Phoenix lost to the Milwaukee Bucks at home by a decisive 116-104 margin. The top scorer for the Suns was shooting guard Devin Booker (30 points).

Meanwhile, the contest between Orlando and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Magic falling 132-114 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Power forward Paolo Banchero (27 points) was the top scorer for Orlando.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Phoenix against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses put the Suns at 37-32 and Orlando at 28-41. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Phoenix enters the matchup with only 111.4 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Orlando is fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 111.6 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won eight out of their last 15 games against Orlando.