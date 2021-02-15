Who's Playing

Orlando @ Phoenix

Current Records: Orlando 10-17; Phoenix 16-9

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns and the Orlando Magic are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (5-5), but not for long. Phoenix is getting right back to it as they host the Magic at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at PHX Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Sunday.

It was all tied up 53-53 at the half for Phoenix and the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, but the Suns stepped up in the second half for a 120-111 victory. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 36 points along with five rebounds. The matchup made it Booker's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Orlando had enough points to win and then some against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday, taking their game 123-112. Center Nikola Vucevic had a stellar game for Orlando as he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points and nine boards.

The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Phoenix is now 16-9 while the Magic sit at 10-17. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Phoenix ranks fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 107.9 on average. Less enviably, Orlando is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.4 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix and Orlando both have five wins in their last ten games.

Jan 10, 2020 - Phoenix 98 vs. Orlando 94

Dec 04, 2019 - Orlando 128 vs. Phoenix 114

Dec 26, 2018 - Phoenix 122 vs. Orlando 120

Nov 30, 2018 - Orlando 99 vs. Phoenix 85

Mar 24, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Phoenix 99

Nov 10, 2017 - Orlando 128 vs. Phoenix 112

Mar 17, 2017 - Orlando 109 vs. Phoenix 103

Nov 23, 2016 - Phoenix 92 vs. Orlando 87

Mar 04, 2016 - Phoenix 102 vs. Orlando 84

Dec 09, 2015 - Phoenix 107 vs. Orlando 104

Injury Report for Phoenix

Injury Report for Orlando

Al-Farouq Aminu: Out (Knee)

Evan Fournier: Out (Back)

James Ennis III: Out (Groin)

Frank Mason: Out (Groin)

Cole Anthony: Out (Shoulder)

Aaron Gordon: Out (Ankle)

Jonathan Isaac: Out for the Season (Knee)

Markelle Fultz: Out for the Season (Knee)

No Injury Information