Watch Suns vs. Nets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 5-3; Brooklyn 4-4

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are 7-1 against the Phoenix Suns since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Brooklyn's road trip will continue as they head to Phoenix's court at 8 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Allowing an average of 119.63 points per game, Brooklyn has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

It was a close one, but last week the Nets sidestepped the Portland Trail Blazers for an 119-115 win. No one put up better numbers for Brooklyn than PG Spencer Dinwiddie, who really brought his A game. He shot 6 for 10 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and five rebounds. Dinwiddie's performance made up for a slower contest against the New Orleans Pelicans last Monday.

Meanwhile, the game between Phoenix and the Miami Heat last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Phoenix falling 124-108, it was darn close.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 5-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Phoenix comes into the contest boasting the second most field goal percentage in the league at 46.80%. The Nets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 120.8 points per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Nets.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

Brooklyn have won seven out of their last eight games against Phoenix.