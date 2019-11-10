Watch Suns vs. Nets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 5-3; Brooklyn 4-4
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are 7-1 against the Phoenix Suns since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Brooklyn's road trip will continue as they head to Phoenix's court at 8 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Allowing an average of 119.63 points per game, Brooklyn has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
It was a close one, but last week the Nets sidestepped the Portland Trail Blazers for an 119-115 win. No one put up better numbers for Brooklyn than PG Spencer Dinwiddie, who really brought his A game. He shot 6 for 10 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and five rebounds. Dinwiddie's performance made up for a slower contest against the New Orleans Pelicans last Monday.
Meanwhile, the game between Phoenix and the Miami Heat last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Phoenix falling 124-108, it was darn close.
Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 5-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Phoenix comes into the contest boasting the second most field goal percentage in the league at 46.80%. The Nets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 120.8 points per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
Odds
The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Nets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 234
Series History
Brooklyn have won seven out of their last eight games against Phoenix.
- Dec 23, 2018 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 06, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Phoenix 82
- Nov 06, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Phoenix 92
- Oct 31, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 23, 2017 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Phoenix 98
- Nov 12, 2016 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Phoenix 104
- Feb 25, 2016 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 01, 2015 - Brooklyn 94 vs. Phoenix 91
