Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Phoenix

Current Records: New Orleans 1-0; Phoenix 64-18

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET Sunday at Footprint Center after having had a few days off. New Orleans will be strutting in after a victory while the Suns will be stumbling in from a loss.

Phoenix came up short against the Sacramento Kings last week, falling 116-109. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Phoenix was far and away the favorite. One thing holding Phoenix back was the mediocre play of point guard Aaron Holiday, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes with 3-for-17 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Friday New Orleans sidestepped the Los Angeles Clippers for a 105-101 win. Among those leading the charge for the Pelicans was small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 30 points and six assists along with six boards.

The Suns had enough points to win and then some against New Orleans in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their contest 131-115. Will Phoenix repeat their success, or does New Orleans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $124.89

Odds

The Suns are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.